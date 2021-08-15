79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting at Plank Road gas station

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Shell station on Plank Road around 5:10 p.m.

Details are limited. Check back later for more updates.

