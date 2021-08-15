79°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting at Plank Road gas station
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Shell station on Plank Road around 5:10 p.m.
Trending News
Details are limited. Check back later for more updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students, business owners eager for fall semester at Southern to begin
-
Denham Springs Housing Authority has new home five years after being wiped...
-
Child hospitalized after parents say daycare forgot 4-year-old in transit van
-
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
-
State app downloaded thousands of times since Thursday, provides digital proof of...