52°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting at College Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Capital area authorities responded to a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning on College Drive.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the incident occurred at Fairway View Apartments, within the 2200 block of College Drive, shortly before 5 a.m.
The wounded person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Trending News
This article will be updated as additional information related to the shooting becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: La Attorney General sued by former employee
-
New technology aims to reduce drunk driving incidents
-
Elmer Chocolate Factory not cutting production despite rising inflation, labor shortage
-
State initiating buyout program for houses destroyed by 2016 flood
-
Christmas spirit returns to Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' for first time since...