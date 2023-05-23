73°
One injured in reported shooting Tuesday morning

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 9:00 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police the shooting happened at a gas station in the 3300 block of Florida Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a verbal conformation. 

Sources say the person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Authorities didn't immediately say what the person's condition was. 

Check back for updates. 

