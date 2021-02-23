53°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in reported shooting at Boardwalk Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning, representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Boardwalk Drive in response to a reported shooting.
Police say it was around 5:20 a.m. when they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at Siegel Select apartments, which are located within the 11100 block of Boardwalk Drive.
According to police, the man's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Officials say he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Traffic Alert: Zachary crash & congestion on I-10 East from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151
-
Louisiana native, St. Jude spokesperson prepares for space flight
-
Tickets for this year's Saint Jude dream home giveaway are now on...
-
The latest on Amazon Warehouse plans for former Cortana Mall
-
1.5 million Louisiana residents now eligible for COVID vaccine
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida