One injured in reported shooting at Boardwalk Drive apartment complex

Tuesday, February 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning, representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Boardwalk Drive in response to a reported shooting.  

Police say it was around 5:20 a.m. when they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at Siegel Select apartments, which are located within the 11100 block of Boardwalk Drive.  

According to police, the man's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Officials say he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

