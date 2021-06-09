79°
One injured in Prescott Road shooting early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning a shooting that left one person injured occurred on Prescott Road.
First responders representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the 5500 block of Prescott Road early Wednesday morning.
Officials say the wounded individual sustained a non-life threatening injury.
At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
