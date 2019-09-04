77°
One injured in overnight shooting on Rosenwald Rd.

2 hours 23 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 September 04, 2019 6:03 AM September 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near the Rosenwald Place apartments on Rosenwald Road. Sources say one person sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

