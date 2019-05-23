Man taken to the hospital after being shot in groin with BB gun

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a location in the 1600 block of North 24th Street regarding a male victim who was "shot in the genital area with a BB gun." The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

No further details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.