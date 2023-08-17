76°
One injured in overnight shooting off Chippewa Street
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials said one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. and one person was injured on Ontario Street. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
