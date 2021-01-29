One injured in overnight robbery at Spanish Oaks Apartments

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person was injured in a Friday (Jan. 29) morning robbery that occurred in an apartment complex between North Boulevard and Government Street.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the incident around 6:30 a.m., saying that a person was stabbed during the robbery, which occurred earlier in the morning.

The victim sustained injuries that appear non-life threatening, police say.

The stabbing reportedly took place at Spanish Oaks Apartment, which is within the 4400 block of Hatcher Street.

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.