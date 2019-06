One injured in overnight domestic shooting on Gray Moss Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a reported overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a domestic situation between two relatives around 3:30 a.m. on Gray Moss Avenue. A man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are currently interviewing the alleged shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing.