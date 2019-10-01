77°
One injured in 'Our Mom's Restaurant and Bar' kitchen fire

Saturday, November 24 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - EMS treated one person after a reported kitchen fire at "Our Moms Restaurant and Bar" on 250 West Lee Dr. this afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire ignited in one of the fryers and one employee sustained a burn. It is unclear how serious the burn is. 

