One injured in morning shooting at Baton Rouge motel

Thursday, May 16 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

The incident happened before 7 a.m. at the Days Inn on Gwenadele Ave. At the scene, authorities found an injured woman. 

Sources say the woman was shot with a pellet gun. She was reportedly in stable condition. 

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

