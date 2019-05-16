87°
One injured in morning shooting at Baton Rouge motel
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.
The incident happened before 7 a.m. at the Days Inn on Gwenadele Ave. At the scene, authorities found an injured woman.
Sources say the woman was shot with a pellet gun. She was reportedly in stable condition.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
