One injured in Monday night shooting on Packard Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a shooting at the 5400 block of Packard Street.
The shooting happened Monday night around 9 p.m. Police confirmed one person was shot.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear at this time. A suspect has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
