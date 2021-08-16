80°
One injured in Monday night shooting on Packard St.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a shooting at the 5400 block of Packard Street.
The shooting happened Monday night around 9 p.m. Police confirmed one person was shot.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear at this time. A suspect has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
