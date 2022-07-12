82°
One injured in Hooper rollover crash Tuesday

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 01 2017 Aug 1, 2017 August 01, 2017 10:04 AM August 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

CENTRAL – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Hooper Road near Joor Tuesday morning.

Pictures of the crash shared with WBRZ showed a vehicle upside down and firefighters working to secure the wreckage. Authorities said one person was rescued from the mangled mess and they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The wreck was near the Hooper Road entrance to the sports complex and caused delays on Hooper Road for some of Tuesday morning.

