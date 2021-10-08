83°
One injured in Friday morning shooting on Gwen Drive

Friday, October 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Gwen Drive, and officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Additional information related to the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

