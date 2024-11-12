71°
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting on Florida Boulevard.
Officials said the shooting happened at a gas station on Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. One person was taken to the hospital.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the condition of the victim and what led to the shooting.
