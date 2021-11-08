One injured in early morning crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, November 08 2021
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a Monday morning wreck on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, officials say.

Though the extent of the individual's injuries has yet to be confirmed, officials say the person was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m., within the 4700 block of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

