One injured in crash on Perkins Road and Stanford Avenue

Friday, November 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on Perkins Road and Stanford Avenue, according to officials.

The crash took place around 8:07 p.m. No information was given on the person injured.

