One injured in afternoon Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after an afternoon shooting in Baton Rouge Saturday.
Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting at the Newport Apartments at 1737 La Annie Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors told WBRZ News 2 that one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital. Police report that injuries were non life threatening.
Police have not released any more information about the incident at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.
