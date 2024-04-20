79°
One injured in afternoon Baton Rouge shooting

7 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, May 28 2016 May 28, 2016 May 28, 2016 3:36 PM May 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after an afternoon shooting in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting at the Newport Apartments at 1737 La Annie Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors told WBRZ News 2 that one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital. Police report that injuries were non life threatening.

Police have not released any more information about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available. 

