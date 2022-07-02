88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured following shooting on Bard Avenue

Saturday, July 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting occurred on Bard Avenue, Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near 11384 Bard Ave. Police say one person was struck with gunfire. The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

So far no suspects or motive has been identified.

This is a developing story.

