One injured during Thursday night stabbing at Red Roof Inn

Red Roof Inn Photo: Red Roof Inn

BATON ROUGE - A heavy police presence seen near the Red Roof Inn off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Thursday evening was in response to a stabbing.

According to The Advocate, one person was injured.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Boardwalk Drive.

One person was taken to the hospital.

At this time, details related to the circumstances surrounding the incident and the extent of the person's injuries are unknown.