70°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured during Thursday night stabbing at Red Roof Inn
BATON ROUGE - A heavy police presence seen near the Red Roof Inn off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Thursday evening was in response to a stabbing.
According to The Advocate, one person was injured.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Boardwalk Drive.
One person was taken to the hospital.
At this time, details related to the circumstances surrounding the incident and the extent of the person's injuries are unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...