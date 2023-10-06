71°
One injured after early-morning house fire off Plank Road

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A resident was injured after a house caught on fire early Friday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the resident was taken to the hospital after their Brady Street home caught fire. Their injuries were reported to be minor.

Fire investigators said the cause was undetermined. 

