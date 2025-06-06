91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured after CATS bus, car collide on Highland Road

1 hour 30 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 4:54 PM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A CATS bus and a car collided at the intersection of Highland Road and East McKinley Street on Friday, sending one person to the hospital.

The car's airbags went off after the crash, which happened just before 3:30 p.m.

According to Baton Rouge EMS, the person injured in the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Trending News

"No cats were harmed," a EMS spokesperson joked.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days