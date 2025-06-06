91°
One injured after CATS bus, car collide on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE — A CATS bus and a car collided at the intersection of Highland Road and East McKinley Street on Friday, sending one person to the hospital.
The car's airbags went off after the crash, which happened just before 3:30 p.m.
According to Baton Rouge EMS, the person injured in the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
"No cats were harmed," a EMS spokesperson joked.
