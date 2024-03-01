55°
One in serious condition after shooting on Scenic Highway

Friday, March 01 2024
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Scenic Highway Friday night, according to officials.

The person is being transported in serious condition. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

