One in serious condition after shooting along Airline Highway

Monday, October 25 2021
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and is in serious condition after a shooting off of Airline Highway on Monday night.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot in the mid-section shortly before 9 p.m. near Port Royal Apartments.

No other details were immediately available.

