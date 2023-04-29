67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One in critical condition with gunshot wound, officials say

5 hours 43 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, April 29 2023 Apr 29, 2023 April 29, 2023 9:42 AM April 29, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Emergency services responded to reports of a person found with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

The victim was found on Geronimo Street near Navajo Street.

Officials told WBRZ that the victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days