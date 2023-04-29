72°
One in critical condition with gunshot wound, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Emergency services responded to reports of a person found with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.
The victim was found on Geronimo Street near Navajo Street.
Officials told WBRZ that the victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
