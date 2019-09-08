93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One in critical condition following four-wheeler crash in Zachary

1 hour 34 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 September 08, 2019 3:20 PM September 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY- Authorities are responding to a four-wheeler crash.

Authorities say the victim was brought to Zachary fire department with injuries. The victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Details on the crash are very few at the time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days