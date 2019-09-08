93°
One in critical condition following four-wheeler crash in Zachary
ZACHARY- Authorities are responding to a four-wheeler crash.
Authorities say the victim was brought to Zachary fire department with injuries. The victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Details on the crash are very few at the time.
