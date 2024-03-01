56°
One in critical condition after shooting on North Street
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Street Friday evening, according to police.
BRPD said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of 3038 North St, around 4:52 pm Friday afternoon, resulting in one injured male victim in critical condition.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
