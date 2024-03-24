68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One in critical condition after shooting off Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting off Nicholson Drive Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

The shooting happened outside the Save More Market along Nicholson Drive. The victim is currently in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

