Intruder dies after being shot while 'forcing themselves' into home off N. Acadian Thruway

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police said an intruder was shot and killed while forcibly entering a home off North Acadian Thruway Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said someone was shot multiple times after forcing themselves into a home on Ontario Street near N. Acadian around 10 p.m. Monday.

The person, later identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Lawrence Bajoie, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. 

Police did not say whether the homeowners would face any charges.

This is a developing story. 

