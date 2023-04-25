60°
Intruder dies after being shot while 'forcing themselves' into home off N. Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Police said an intruder was shot and killed while forcibly entering a home off North Acadian Thruway Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said someone was shot multiple times after forcing themselves into a home on Ontario Street near N. Acadian around 10 p.m. Monday.
The person, later identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Lawrence Bajoie, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
Police did not say whether the homeowners would face any charges.
This is a developing story.
