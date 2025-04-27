85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One I-10 on-ramp in Baton Rouge to close temporarily

2 hours 54 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, April 27 2025 Apr 27, 2025 April 27, 2025 9:45 AM April 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One I-10 on-ramp in Baton Rouge will have a full closure Sunday and Monday. 

According to DOTD, the closure will affect the I-10 Eastbound on-ramp, currently from the existing LA-1 Northbound bridge.

The closure will last from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night. 

Trending News

These closures are necessary to install a new asphalt shoulder along the on-ramp, install temporary concrete barriers and place temporary striping.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days