One hurt in shooting on Elmer Avenue

2 years 10 months 1 week ago Sunday, September 17 2017 Sep 17, 2017 September 17, 2017 11:51 PM September 17, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was hurt after a shooting on Elmer Avenue Sunday night. 

Officers responded to the shooting on Elmer near Avenue E before 11 p.m Sunday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was shot in the leg.

