One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m.

Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect or motive has been determined in the shooting.

This is a developing story.