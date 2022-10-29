73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning

7 hours 11 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, October 29 2022 Oct 29, 2022 October 29, 2022 10:14 AM October 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m.

Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect or motive has been determined in the shooting.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days