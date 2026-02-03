67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One hurt in shooting near corner of Napoleon Street and Myrtle Avenue

Tuesday, February 03 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Napoleon Street on Tuesday afternoon. 

First responders carried the victim out of a home where the shooting happened before they were loaded into an ambulance. 

No additional information about the shooting has been released. Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. 

