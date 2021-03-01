60°
One hurt in shooting at Triple S store in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting at a convenience store, one of two shootings reported in the capital area Monday afternoon.
Both shootings happened shortly before 3 p.m.. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was wounded in the shooting at the Triple S store along N Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue.
The victim was taken to a hospital, though that person's condition is unknown.
Details surrounding what led to the shooting are limited at this time.
