One hurt in shooting along Bradfield Avenue on Monday
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting along Bradfield Avenue on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along Bradfield, which is just off of Scotland Avenue.
One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
