65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in crash on Jefferson Highway near Hoo Shoo Too Road

3 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 6:04 PM December 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Jefferson Highway Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported sometime around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hoo Shoo Too Road. Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital, however the extent of that person's injuries is unknown.

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days