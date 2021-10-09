65°
One hurt in crash on Jefferson Highway near Hoo Shoo Too Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Jefferson Highway Wednesday evening.
The crash was reported sometime around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hoo Shoo Too Road. Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital, however the extent of that person's injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
