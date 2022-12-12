74°
Person fatally shot during 'struggle' in St. Mary courtroom, police say

3 hours 2 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, December 12 2022 Dec 12, 2022 December 12, 2022 11:09 AM December 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
FRANKLIN - A person was shot and later died at a hospital after a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courtroom Monday morning. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. KATC reports that a deputy was involved in the shooting and that the person who was shot was "in custody" at a hospital prior to their death.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a "struggle" in the courtroom, but no other details were immediately shared. 

Louisiana State Police has been called in to investigate the shooting. 

