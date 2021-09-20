One Houston officer killed, a second injured in Monday shooting

HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities in Texas say one Houston police officer was shot and killed while a second was injured by gunfire Monday morning.

According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Senior Officer William Bill Jeffrey and Sgt Michael Vance were executing a warrant when the deadly incident occurred.

Officer Jeffrey died shortly after he was shot, officials say.

.@houstonpolice Senior Officer William Bill Jeffrey who dedicated 31 years of service, sadly did not make it this morning. Sgt Michael Vance’s current condition is stable. I ask the City of Houston to continue to lift both families up in prayer. ???? https://t.co/STKmGldidz — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) September 20, 2021

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a possible suspect died at the scene.

Houston Police said the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Officers will be transported to @memorialhermann Texas Medical Center. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021