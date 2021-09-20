Latest Weather Blog
One Houston officer killed, a second injured in Monday shooting
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities in Texas say one Houston police officer was shot and killed while a second was injured by gunfire Monday morning.
According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Senior Officer William Bill Jeffrey and Sgt Michael Vance were executing a warrant when the deadly incident occurred.
Officer Jeffrey died shortly after he was shot, officials say.
.@houstonpolice Senior Officer William Bill Jeffrey who dedicated 31 years of service, sadly did not make it this morning. Sgt Michael Vance’s current condition is stable. I ask the City of Houston to continue to lift both families up in prayer. ???? https://t.co/STKmGldidz— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) September 20, 2021
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a possible suspect died at the scene.
Trending News
Houston Police said the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.
Officers will be transported to @memorialhermann Texas Medical Center.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021
The other officer is in stable condition, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for children 5-11
-
Volcano eruption in Spain's Canary Islands destroys dozens of homes
-
Pfizer says its vaccine is effective for children ages 5-11
-
'DSNAP' food program starts Monday
-
News 2 Geaux: Hayley Arceneaux and SpaceX team complete two missions