One hospitalized after early-morning shooting in subdivision off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - One person was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning, officials told WBRZ.

Sources say the person was in "stable condition" after being shot shortly before 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive off of Siegen Lane.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement to find out if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.