One hospitalized after early-morning shooting in subdivision off Siegen Lane

2 hours 40 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, August 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning, officials told WBRZ. 

Sources say the person was in "stable condition" after being shot shortly before 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive off of Siegen Lane.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement to find out if any arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story.

