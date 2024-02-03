57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One found dead in water at Comite River Conservation Area Saturday morning

Saturday, February 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A dead person was found in the water at Comite River Conservation Area off Hooper Road Saturday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Police say they received a call around 9 a.m. that someone walking around the park saw the deceased person in the water. The EBRSO maritime team recovered the body and the coroner's office will determine identity and cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is known as this time.

