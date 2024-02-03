One found dead in water at Comite River Conservation Area Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A dead person was found in the water at Comite River Conservation Area off Hooper Road Saturday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said someone walking around the park saw the deceased person in the water around 9 a.m.. The EBRSO maritime team recovered the body.

Sources said the body may have drifted to the area from somewhere else and could have been in the water for about a week. The coroner's office will determine the person's identity and cause of death.

No more information was immediately available.