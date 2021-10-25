Latest Weather Blog
One found dead in Holiday Inn parking lot following double-shooting
BATON ROUGE - A double-shooting occurred Monday, resulting in one person's death and leaving a second person wounded, sources say.
It was around 9 a.m. when authorities were called to the 9900 block of Airline Highway, which is the Holiday Inn hotel's parking lot.
As of 9:45 a.m., Baton Rouge Police confirmed that the coroner was on their way to the scene.
Sources said the individual injured in the shooting was a woman and she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
This incident marks the second shooting involving two people to occur within a 24-hour period. On Sunday night, two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue.
At this time, details related to the Airline Highway incident are scarce as authorities are in the process of responding to the situation.
Check back for updates.
