77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One displaced in early morning fire on Louise Street

1 hour 38 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 6:24 AM May 20, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a house fire off Louise Street early Monday morning.

The fire started at a home on Louise at McCalop Street near I-10.

Trending News

One person was displaced and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days