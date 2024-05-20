77°
One displaced in early morning fire on Louise Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a house fire off Louise Street early Monday morning.
The fire started at a home on Louise at McCalop Street near I-10.
One person was displaced and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
This is a developing story.
