One displaced after early-morning fire in carport

3 hours 52 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024 Sep 2, 2024 September 02, 2024 6:18 AM September 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was displaced after a car caught fire in a carport early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire on Brandon Street off Jefferson Highway started when a car in the carport caught fire. Officials estimate the fire caused about $50,000 in damages. 

No one was injured but one resident of the home was displaced. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

